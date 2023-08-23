A man will face trial after denying he carried out a bomb hoax in Margate.

Kent Police was called to a property in Sweyn Road on 19 July following a report of a man making threats to cause damage to the building.

A total of 16 households were evacuated as a precaution during the incident, police said.

At Canterbury Crown Court, Tony Gannon, 61, pleaded not guilty to relaying information he knew or believed to be false to a person.