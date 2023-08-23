Man to face trial after denying bomb hoax threat
- Published
A man will face trial after denying he carried out a bomb hoax in Margate.
Kent Police was called to a property in Sweyn Road on 19 July following a report of a man making threats to cause damage to the building.
A total of 16 households were evacuated as a precaution during the incident, police said.
At Canterbury Crown Court, Tony Gannon, 61, pleaded not guilty to relaying information he knew or believed to be false to a person.
Expert reports will be prepared ahead of a trial date set for March next year.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.