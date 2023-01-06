Three men have been arrested after police discovered cannabis being grown at two properties in Nottinghamshire.

Officers raided a house in Boxley Drive, West Bridgford, on 29 December after noticing suspicious behaviour and found cannabis plants, cash and other drugs.

A search of another address in Stoke Bardolph uncovered another cannabis grow and thousands of pounds in cash.

Nottinghamshire Police said three men, aged 35, 39 and 45, were subsequently detained on suspicion of drug offences.