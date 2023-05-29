Bouquets of flowers have been appearing around a town with the hope of brightening people’s days.

Florist Faye Trowbridge has been leaving the "lonely bouquets" in Merthyr Tydfil to help shine a spotlight on Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

“They were exactly what I needed last week as a little pick me up,” said one woman who found the flowers.

Faye said she wanted to spread positivity and happiness.