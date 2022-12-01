Man jailed for manslaughter over fight death
- Published
A man has been jailed for manslaughter after knocking unconscious another man and waiting four hours before calling an ambulance.
Jack Birney, 32, from Northampton, was assaulted on Cowper Street in Northampton on 23 April.
Marc Peter Dowling, 26, of Wellington Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty in October.
At Northampton Crown Court, he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison.
Northamptonshire Police said Mr Birney had been drinking with a group of people at a house in Cowper Street.
During a fight outside, Dowling, who was one of the group who assaulted and knocked him unconscious.
The force said Dowling and others took him back inside and left him on the sofa while they continued drinking.
It took them more than four hours to call an ambulance.
Mr Birney died from his injuries two days later, on 25 April.
In a statement his brother Mathew Birney said his family had been "destroyed" by the "utterly heartbreaking" death.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external