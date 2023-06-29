'Chaos' as airport terminal evacuated
Passengers have described "chaos" at Gatwick Airport as a fire alarm forced the evacuation of the North Terminal on Wednesday evening.
The airport said some passengers who had not been security screened then entered the building via a fire door into the departure lounge.
"To ensure security, everyone in the departure lounge and some boarded passengers had to be re-screened," the airport said, shortly after 23.30 BST.
Large queues could be seen posted online, and one passenger described the situation on social media as "total chaos".
