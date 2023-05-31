Firefighters continue to dampen down remaining hotspots following a wildfire in Surrey.

The blaze at Frensham Common, near Farnham, was first reported at about 22:00 BST on Monday, Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said.

Fire officials said that 10 hectares of the National Trust-owned land had been burnt.

Wildfire advisors and countryside rangers control to patrol the site, along with specialist vehicles, the fire service added.