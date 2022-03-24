Two Royal Navy officers plan to cycle from Falmouth to London beating the time taken by coach and horse in 1805 of 38 hours.

The 19th Century journey was to deliver news of victory at Trafalgar - Admiral Lord Nelson's famous defeat of the combined French and Spanish fleets off the coast of Spain.

Cdr Pascal Patterson and Lt Cdr Dan Waskett are following the route followed by Lt John Richards Lapenotière.

Averaging around 7mph (11kmph) he arrived in London announcing: “We have gained a great victory. But we have lost Lord Nelson.”