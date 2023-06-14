'Eyesore' derelict school building to be demolished
An "eyesore" 1960s building in a Derbyshire town is to be demolished after years of false starts.
The science block of the former Heanor Grammar School will be torn down as part of an £8.6m regeneration of the site.
The school, the main part of which is Grade II listed, has been empty since closing in 2013.
The listed building is to be turned into a community facility with office and business space, while Amber Valley Borough Council hopes developers will be interested in the cleared site of the science block.
'Blot on the landscape'
Work on the older parts of the school are being funded by a Future High Streets Fund government grant.
The council had previously said it could not afford to deal with the science block after a separate bid for £4m of Levelling Up funding was unsuccessful.
Now councillors have agreed to demolish the building with the aim of offering the land to private investors, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Paul Jones, Mayor of Heanor, told a council meeting the block was a “blot on the landscape”.
He said: “It is a massive hindrance to the redevelopment of the site and demolishing it will arguably enhance the town and the site.
“With that eyesore gone it will only enhance the possibility of the redevelopment of the grammar school site and it is a wonderful opportunity to improve and build on what is already happening in the town.”
