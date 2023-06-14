An "eyesore" 1960s building in a Derbyshire town is to be demolished after years of false starts.

The science block of the former Heanor Grammar School will be torn down as part of an £8.6m regeneration of the site.

The school, the main part of which is Grade II listed, has been empty since closing in 2013.

The listed building is to be turned into a community facility with office and business space, while Amber Valley Borough Council hopes developers will be interested in the cleared site of the science block.