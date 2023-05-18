The government has defended claims that a newly opened gym for people in Jersey is "cramped" and "disappointing".

Earlier in the week Active Gym at Fort Regent closed and a refurbished one reopened at Springfield to take on the customers.

It follows a government decision in 2022 to move the sports clubs out of the leisure centre - as part of plans to eventually redevelop it.

The Government of Jersey said the new gym was a different size but had capacity for more people.

One gym-goer told BBC Radio Jersey: "It's pretty cramped - they have the room but everything's cramped together.

"Basically there's too many people for the size," he said.

One member described the new gym as "really disappointing", while another said: "I think the equipment's better here but there was more at The Fort."

New facilities at the Springfield Stadium include a 75-station gym with free weights, cardio and fixed weights areas.

A mind and body studio, a spin studio and a large multi-purpose studio are also among revamped facilities.

The politician responsible for sports facilities, Deputy Lucy Stephenson, said: "This is a new and really good fit-for-the-future facility that has the capacity to take not just the existing users... there is capacity for more people.

She said: "Although it may not be the same size, the capacity is there.

"It's human nature that nobody really likes change. My message I suppose to new users who are concerned is give it a chance - if you've got any questions or concerns speak to the staff there as well."