New gym faces 'cramped' claims
At a glance
The newly refurbished gym opened at Springfield on Monday
It replaces the facility at The Fort which has closed
Some users are criticising it for being "cramped"
The government insists there is capacity
The government has defended claims that a newly opened gym for people in Jersey is "cramped" and "disappointing".
Earlier in the week Active Gym at Fort Regent closed and a refurbished one reopened at Springfield to take on the customers.
It follows a government decision in 2022 to move the sports clubs out of the leisure centre - as part of plans to eventually redevelop it.
The Government of Jersey said the new gym was a different size but had capacity for more people.
One gym-goer told BBC Radio Jersey: "It's pretty cramped - they have the room but everything's cramped together.
"Basically there's too many people for the size," he said.
One member described the new gym as "really disappointing", while another said: "I think the equipment's better here but there was more at The Fort."
New facilities at the Springfield Stadium include a 75-station gym with free weights, cardio and fixed weights areas.
A mind and body studio, a spin studio and a large multi-purpose studio are also among revamped facilities.
The politician responsible for sports facilities, Deputy Lucy Stephenson, said: "This is a new and really good fit-for-the-future facility that has the capacity to take not just the existing users... there is capacity for more people.
She said: "Although it may not be the same size, the capacity is there.
"It's human nature that nobody really likes change. My message I suppose to new users who are concerned is give it a chance - if you've got any questions or concerns speak to the staff there as well."