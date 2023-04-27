The A&E department at St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster will effectively be closed to all but the most serious admissions by ambulance this bank holiday weekend, the BBC has learned.

Those attending a meeting this morning were told the hospital will only accept "blue light" arrivals on Sunday and Monday, due to serious staff shortages amid the upcoming nurses strike.

During the strike, which takes place from 30 April to 2 May, nurses in the Royal College of Nursing union will not be providing emergency care in A&E - unlike during previous action.

It is understood an estimated 70 ambulances that would usually arrive at St Thomas' will instead go to hospitals in north-east London, as nurses there won't be on strike.