A carer has had to send her children to live with their godmother after her south London home became swamped with raw sewage, flies and rats.

Drains in the garden of Yaneysi Brito's three-bedroom home in New Cross have been blocked for the past two years.

Every time it rains, Ms Brito said, water enters her home and falls near the electricity sockets, which makes her fear for her daughters' safety.

Lewisham Homes, which manages the property, has apologised.