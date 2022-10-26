Condor Ferries increases Guernsey sailings for 2023

Condor Ferry

I﻿ncreased day trips to Guernsey will be introduced for 2023

At a glance

  • Condor ferry announces increased sailings to Jersey, France and UK for 2023

  • It said the timetable was designed to bring travel confidence back to Guernsey after the pandemic

  • C﻿ompany said it had done its best to "accommodate" island events in 2023

A﻿ Channel Islands ferry service has announced increased ferry services for Guernsey in 2023.

C﻿ondor Ferries said its new timetable was designed to bring "travel confidence back" to the island after the pandemic.

D﻿irect services will continue to Poole and at other times triangulate with Jersey to "improve inter-island connectivity".

I﻿t said day trips to Guernsey would also be increased due to a "successful" volume of visitors.

Condor CEO John Napton said the timetable would build on the company's successful sailings.

"This year, our schedule contributed to a successful summer for the local tourism and hospitality industries and that would not have been possible with our previous timetable," he said.

M﻿r Napton said Condor had consulted island companies to best to accommodate its "sporting, motor and other events", including the Island Games for 2023.

Related Internet Links