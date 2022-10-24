Three Metropolitan Police officers have denied assaulting a 17-year-old boy.

The officers are accused of using excessive force against the teenager after they stopped a bus and removed him from the vehicle in Tooting, south London, on 2 April.

Sgt Dave Mattock, 36, Acting Sgt Callum Ferguson, 26, and PC Jack Beadle, 26, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where they pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

District Judge John Zani released the officers on unconditional bail ahead of a two-day trial at the same court on 13 February next year.