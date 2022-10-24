Met Police officers deny assaulting teenage boy
Published
Three Metropolitan Police officers have denied assaulting a 17-year-old boy.
The officers are accused of using excessive force against the teenager after they stopped a bus and removed him from the vehicle in Tooting, south London, on 2 April.
Sgt Dave Mattock, 36, Acting Sgt Callum Ferguson, 26, and PC Jack Beadle, 26, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court where they pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.
District Judge John Zani released the officers on unconditional bail ahead of a two-day trial at the same court on 13 February next year.
The teenager was allegedly pushed towards a parked car before being restrained and arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
The officers were charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into an allegation that they had used excessive force.
The IOPC said it had investigated the incident and then handed a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.
