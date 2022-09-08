Hospital trusts across Herefordshire and Worcestershire have launched a multimillion-pound plan to reduce the number of patients on waiting lists.

The backlog is believed to affect some 80,000 patients across the two counties.

A £7m investment has seen a diagnostic unit expanded at Kidderminster Hospital and a new mobile operating theatre and MRI scanner installed in Hereford.

Hospital bosses have described the projects as, "an exciting development".