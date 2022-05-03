A former hosiery mill in the Borders could soon be in line for demolition.

The site on Hawick's Green Lane ceased operation more than two decades ago.

Since then, the Buccleuch Mill has deteriorated significantly and is on the national buildings at risk register with sections in danger of collapse.

Plans have now been submitted to Scottish Borders Council to bring it down before an emergency demolition is required.

The site could ultimately be used to provide new housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A report with the application said that since 2002 council staff had been called out to the building on 12 separate occasions to make it safe.

It said that although it would be "regrettable" to lose the property as a piece of industrial history, the safety threat to nearby residents had to be the "overriding factor".