A motorcyclist who died in a crash in Leicestershire has been named by police.

Robin Sanderson, 43, was killed when his red Ducati left Saxby Road in Melton Mowbray at about 10:40 BST on 8 April.

Leicestershire Police said Mr Sanderson, from Yaxley near Peterborough, was riding with other motorcyclists when the crash happened.

The force has appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.