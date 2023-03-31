The Blackwall Tunnel in east London is to partly close over the weekend for the construction of a new footbridge, Transport for London (TfL) has warned.

A new cycling and walking footbridge is being built across the A102 - the road which goes through the tunnel - in Greenwich, replacing one created in the 1960s.

TfL says the southbound tunnel will be closed later from 22:00 BST until 05:00 on Monday so that works on the bridge can take place.

The northbound tunnel will be unaffected, although drivers wanting to use it on Saturday night have been warned there may be delays and diversions in place as the main bridge span is put in place.