Flights at Dublin Airport were suspended for about 30 minutes on Thursday evening after a confirmed drone sighting.

Three flights were diverted - two to Shannon Airport and one to Belfast International - as a result of the activity, the airport said.

Operations were suspended from 18:27 local time and resumed at about 18:59.

It is the sixth time flights have been suspended at Dublin Airport due to drone sightings since January.

It said passengers were inconvenienced as a result of the "reckless and illegal activity".

It is prohibited to operate a drone within 5km (3.1 miles) of the airport.

A spokesperson for DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, said: "Drones causing disruptions at airports is a state-wide issue that needs to be tackled with new legislation, a state agency responsible for managing counter drone technology and harsher sentences."