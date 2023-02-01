The States of Guernsey Revenue Service has apologised to about 5,600 islanders after they were mistakenly sent letters asking for higher social security contributions.

The incorrect contribution letters were sent to customers over pension age, detailing their weekly payments at 7.4% higher than they should have been.

Those impacted were asked to pay the full non-employed rate of 11%, instead of the specialist health and long-term care rate of 3.6%.

The service apologised for the error and said it was amending the letters and customers affected would receive a revised one with the correct weekly rate.