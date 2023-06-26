Care home opens its own pub for residents
At a glance
A care home in Redditch has opened a bespoke on-site pub for residents
Manager Cindy Hawkins said a lot of former publicans now lived at Bowood Court and Mews, and had been keen to have a similar space to socialise
She said it had been designed to spark memories for people living with dementia
It also acts as a place to invite family members and helps residents feel empowered, she said
A care home has opened its own on-site pub for residents.
Named The Queen Elizabeth Arms, the new bar at Bowood Court and Mews in Redditch will serve pub lunches and coffee as well as tipples.
Manager Cindy Hawkins said it had been designed with residents, several of whom are former publicans, to spark memories.
The familiar venue also acts as a place to socialise and invite family and friends to visit.
"We have so many residents, some living with dementia who have past connection to their local pubs, from landlords and ladies, to barmaids and brewery team," said Ms Hawkins.
“Initially, we wanted to create a new environment for residents to enjoy, which would give them a change of scenery and a place to meet in any season."
The pub also has its own beer garden, hanging pub sign and is furnished in a traditional style.
"This sort of memorabilia can spark memories for people who are living with dementia," said Ms Hawkins.
"It gives them a nice feeling, because they remember these things, the old pubs that they went to years ago. It empowers them, gives them the memories - they’ve been inviting their families here.
"The residents have been making themselves coffee, opening a bottle of beer for themselves, that in itself gives them self-worth as well."
Resident Margaret Gedge has lived at the care home for three years but before that ran a pub herself.
“It brings me back to my time as a barmaid," she said.
Although she doesn't drink herself, she said she would be enjoying a lemonade and a pub lunch, which will be laid on for all residents to mark the bar's official opening later.