Residents evacuated from building as fire tackled

Road closed emergency services in Cornwall

Residents have been evacuated from flats in Truro as fire crews tackle a blaze in the building.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called to a flat fire on Quay Street, near Trafalgar Roundabout, earlier on Thursday evening.

Police and paramedics also attended.

The surrounding roads have been closed and residents have been moved to a nearby pub.

