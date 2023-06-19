One person has been taken to hospital after reports of someone getting into difficulty in the water at a popular beach.

The coastguard was called to Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot at 18:09 BST on Monday.

A coastguard helicopter and Port Talbot RNLI lifeboat joined a rescue operation, while South Wales Police asked people to "avoid the area".

The Welsh Ambulance Service said one person had been taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend.