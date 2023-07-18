Police in Guernsey are looking for a man seen wearing a balaclava after reports that someone was seen going into unlocked cars.

Officers said they were informed a man was seen entering cars on and near private properties in St Saviours on Monday night.

They said they would like to speak to anyone "who may have seen a person doing this, or anyone who saw a man wearing a balaclava in the area late at night".

Officers added that they wanted to talk to anyone who believed their car was accessed "even if nothing was taken" as "it would be helpful for the investigation for officers to speak to you".