In the report, senior fire protection officer Chris Kemp said: "The risks of vapour cloud, thermal runaway and explosion are unfortunately very real and are becoming more common as we see an increase in the number of BESS [battery energy storage system] installations rise."

He said firefighters would be left with two options - to "let it burn" or use about 5.5m litres of water over a 24-hour period, with the former risking "a chain reaction from one unit to the next".

"If we were to let it burn, there would be a significant impact on the highly populated suburbs which would all be significantly impacted from the vapour/smoke plume," said Mr Kemp.

The report also highlighted issues for Yorkshire Water and the Environment Agency over water supply and "ground water seepage".

"Any incident at the site is likely to create a significant vapour cloud and it may be necessary for us to request that transport routes in the vicinity are closed for a period of 24 hours whilst the incident is dealt with," the report stated.

A Harmony Energy spokesperson said the company currently "owns and operates in excess of 500MWs of energy storage systems" in the UK.

"The sites would be uninsurable if there was any question of doubt about their safety.

"We approached the West Yorkshire fire services in June to invite them to our operational sites to learn about the technology - we are awaiting their response.

"We are currently consolidating fire safety information to share with the local planning authority and we are confident this will appease concerns."