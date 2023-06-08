A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain at the weekend.

The warning from the Met Office, which comes into force at 14:00 BST on Saturday, covers parts of Essex, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The arrival of storms in the area is "due to a southeasterly change of wind direction drawing up air from the Continent," said forecaster Dan Holley.

A yellow thunderstorm warning means there is a small chance homes and businesses could flood quickly and damage buildings.