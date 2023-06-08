Thunderstorm weather warning issued by Met Office
At a glance
A yellow weather warning for the East of England has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain at the weekend
The warning from the Met Office, is in force from 14:00 BST to 21:00 on Saturday
Temperatures have the potential to reach 30C (86F)
A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms and heavy rain at the weekend.
The warning from the Met Office, which comes into force at 14:00 BST on Saturday, covers parts of Essex, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.
The arrival of storms in the area is "due to a southeasterly change of wind direction drawing up air from the Continent," said forecaster Dan Holley.
A yellow thunderstorm warning means there is a small chance homes and businesses could flood quickly and damage buildings.
Mr Holley added: "A much warmer and more humid air mass will cover the region this weekend, with temperatures potentially getting close to 30C (86F).
"This brings the chance of a few heavy showers or thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday, especially in the afternoon and evening.
"The main areas at risk will be generally west of the M11-A10 corridor with areas further east probably staying dry."
