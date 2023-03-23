'Collaborative' hub set to enhance and promote county's tourism

A visitor attraction hopes a new £245,000 tourism hub for Northamptonshire will mean organisations work together to increase footfall.

Discover Northamptonshire opened earlier this week at retail and leisure complex Rushden Lakes.

It aims to show what the area has to offer to visitors alongside travel and accommodation information.

Pip Jeyes, of Jeyes of Earls Barton, said she hoped the hub would "get all organisations talking".