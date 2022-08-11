An island's historic castle cannot be reopened to the public until challenging safety and conservation issues are resolved, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has said.

The Isle of Barra's Kisimul Castle dates from the 15th Century and was built on a rock at Castlebay as a Clan Macneil power base.

The site, a prominent and popular landmark, has been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic. HES said the castle required repairs.

The Scottish government agency said it had been discussing future plans with clan chief, Rory Macneil of Barra.

The public agency's predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000.

At the time, the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.