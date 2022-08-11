Challenges to reopening isle's castle, says agency
At a glance
Barra's Kisimul Castle requires safety and conservation work before it can reopen
The castle at Castlebay has been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic
Dating from the 15th Century, it was built as a clan Macneil power base
Historic Environment Scotland says it is discussing the castle's future with clan chief Rory Macneil of Barra
- Published
An island's historic castle cannot be reopened to the public until challenging safety and conservation issues are resolved, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has said.
The Isle of Barra's Kisimul Castle dates from the 15th Century and was built on a rock at Castlebay as a Clan Macneil power base.
The site, a prominent and popular landmark, has been closed since the start of the Covid pandemic. HES said the castle required repairs.
The Scottish government agency said it had been discussing future plans with clan chief, Rory Macneil of Barra.
The public agency's predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000.
At the time, the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.
HES provided an update on the castle at a public meeting during the Macneil clan gathering, which is taking place this week.
The update included information on recent conservation work to repair parts of the roof and the installation of a new underwater power supply.
A spokeswoman said: “In terms of longer-term plans, we know how keen people are to access the wider interiors of the site. However, we have a statutory duty to keep staff and visitors safe from potential risks and the specific conservation challenges affecting the wider site are complex.
"Our chief executive and members of the team met recently with the clan chief and other representatives, and we intend to meet again next month to discuss future plans."