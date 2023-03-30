Passenger killed as car crashes into tree
A passenger of a car has been killed after the vehicle he was in crashed into a tree.
Emergency services were called to the A600 near Cotton End, Bedford, at about 13:30 BST on Wednesday, Bedfordshire Police said.
The man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next-of-kin were informed.
The driver of the blue Renault Twingo was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "This is a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died."
He appealed for anyone with information, who saw the car before the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.
