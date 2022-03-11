A planned community buyout of an area of land on a Scottish government-owned bull stud has taken a step forward.

Bulls kept on the 326-acre (132 ha) farm at Knocknagael on the south-west side of Inverness are hired out to crofters across the Highlands and Western Isles.

The scheme dates back to Victorian times and was set up to improve the quality of livestock.

Knocknagael Ltd has submitted an asset transfer request to the Scottish government asking that an area called the Smiddy Field be transferred into community ownership.

The community group has proposed creating what it calls a green hub, with vegetable and fruit gardens and public open spaces.

The move is also designed to protect an area of Inverness' green belt from housing developments.

A social cycling and walking event to promote the project is to be held on 19 March.

Knocknagael Ltd chairwoman Maria de la Torre said there was strong local support for the buyout.