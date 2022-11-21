24's Kiefer Sutherland to play at Highland festival
Actor - and Country singer - Kiefer Sutherland is to perform at the Highlands' Belladrum Tartan Heart music festival.
The star of horror film The Lost Boys and TV shows 24 and Designated Survivor is among the first acts to be confirmed for next summer's Bella.
Scottish indie rock band Travis will be the festival's closing Saturday night headliner.
Other acts confirmed include Norwegian singer and winner of BBC Sound of 2018, Sigrid, and Isle of Lewis band Peat & Diesel.
Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, who was unable to perform at this year's Belladrum after taking unwell, is also in the 2023 line-up.
Bella was held this summer for the first time in two years due to the Covid pandemic.
Next summer's dates are 27-29 July.