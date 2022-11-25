Murder arrest after man dies from serious injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at an address in Essex.
Police said officers were called to Lesney Gardens in Rochford shortly after 08:30 GMT following reports of an assault.
They found a man had a serious injury and he died at the scene.
A 38-year-old man from Rochford was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken into custody.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe from Essex Police said: "We understand that this is a concerning incident for residents but please be assured that we are working quickly to determine what has happened."
She added the force believed the man arrested was known to the victim.
