A man has been jailed for defrauding a rugby society and a firm out of nearly £180,000 to fund a gambling addiction.

Trevor Lee, 56, of Elm Grove, Diss, Norfolk, pleading guilty to two counts of fraud by abuse of position at Norwich Crown Court.

N﻿orfolk Police said the offences happened when he was a treasurer for the Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society (NRURS), and later as a director for Salire Ltd.

L﻿ee was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.