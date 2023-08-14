Three-storey property severely damaged by fire

An ambulance at the scene of a fire in KempstonBedford Community Fire Station

Emergency services were called to Bedford Road, Kempston, on Saturday

A three-storey property has been by left severely damaged by fire.

Crews from across Bedfordshire were called to the blaze on the second floor of the building, on Bedford Road, Kempston, at about 09:00 BST on Saturday.

Nobody was hurt and a smoke alarm raised the alert which meant the residents were able to get out safely, the fire service said.

The property was left with "80% fire damage and 100% smoke damage" and fans were used to ventilate the property to "free it from smoke", it added.

Crews swiftly put out the flames, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said

