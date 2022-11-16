D﻿J Scott Mills says he "can't believe" the amount of money the public have donated as he attempts a gruelling treadmill challenge for Children In Need.

T﻿he DJ is walking, jogging and running for 24 hours - and even presented his own Radio 2 afternoon show while on the move.

A﻿fter nine hours, he had already raised £178,517, but admitted the overnight shift would test his endurance.

"﻿I'm going to be a big, red sweaty mess," he said.

“I don’t even know whether I’m going to be able to complete it. ﻿Let's see what my legs and feet can do."

T﻿he challenge is being streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

Mills will cross the finish line at 08:20 on Thursday.

Along the way, he is receiving moral support from friends and colleagues including Olly Murs, Gemma Collins, Sara Cox and Louis Theroux, who had some advice on how to prepare for the coming hours.

"﻿I did a story about the porn industry once," he said, "and what they would say was that performance, even in that realm, depends on the mental [state].

"﻿So it's not about your legs, it's about your mind."