T﻿he open-top bus Sir Paul McCartney and his band Wings used to take them on tour across Europe 50 years ago has been restored.

He converted the double-decker for his post-Beatles band and their families, with the seats on the upper deck replaced by mattresses and bean bags.

I﻿t was discovered in Spain and brought back to the UK where a project began to restore it at a workshop in Thorpe le Soken, Essex.

B﻿rad Earl, who worked on it, said he was "very pleased" with the restoration.