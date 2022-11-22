Arts venue Eden Court cutting 10% of workforce
The largest arts venue in the Highlands is cutting 10% of its workforce due to rising inflation and the slow return of sell-out performances.
Eden Court in Inverness employs 143 people and has theatre space, cinemas and a café.
Staff costs account for about 50% of the venue's expenditure.
Bosses said they had regrettably sought voluntary and compulsory redundancies.
In a further step to cut running costs, Eden Court's opening hours will be reduced by 20% from 9 January.
Separate from the cuts, Eden Court said it was offering initiatives to help its customers.
They include lower cost tickets to people who feel standard prices are unaffordable.
Eden Court said there was no requirement to show proof of any kind and the tickets could be purchased online or at the box office, with no questions asked.