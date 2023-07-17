The two competitors who died after a crash during a County Sligo rally were Daire Maguire from County Fermanagh and Gene McDonald from County Cavan.

They were very experienced racers and their deaths have been described as "devastating" by the sport's governing body, Motorsport Ireland.

The car they were racing in hit a wall in Ballymote at about 15:00 local time on Sunday.

The collision happened during the sixth stage of the Sligo Stages Rally.

The driver and co-driver both died at the scene and their bodies were brought to Sligo University Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Separate investigations into the crash are being carried out by Gardaí (Irish police) and Motorsport Ireland.

'Well liked and well known'

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme, Art McCarrick from Motorsport Ireland expressed condolences on behalf of the organisation.

"It certainly is a devastating day for our sport but nowhere near as devastating a day as it must be for the friends and family of the deceased," he said.

He also said his thoughts were with the organisers of the event and the people who assisted at the scene of a "very difficult accident".

"Just before 3pm the car left the road - we're unsure yet as to the reasons why and the will form part of our investigations," Mr McCarrick said.

He added that the car collided with a wall and "tragically both the driver and the co-driver succumbed to their injuries".

Mr McCarrick described both men as "well liked and well known and well respected as competitors in the border and midlands and west region".

"Both the competitors were very experienced," he added.

"The driver had over 15 years experience and the co-driver had over 20 years experience."

Mr McCarrick is Motorsport Ireland's sporting manager, a role which involves the approval of event regulations and the issuing of race permits.

Protocols for responding to a serious incident include activating counselling sessions for those affected and Mr McCarrick said all such steps would be taken.

"Any learnings we will take from the investigations when they are completed - and I cannot tell you how long that will be - we will put into practice."

Mr McCarrick added that a previous stage of the rally had taken place on Sunday morning "without incident".

'A sad day'

Speaking on the same programme, Fermanagh motor racer Garry Jennings said it was a "very tough time" for the racing fraternity.

"We’re a very close-knit community," he said.

"I must say it's a sad day for our sport."

He said he was confident that Motorsport Ireland would do a very thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.