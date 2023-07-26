Changes to Guernsey's driving laws are set to be proposed by the Committee for Home Affairs.

The committee says it wants to create new offences for hazardous driving, and give the police more powers to test for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A policy letter will also propose creating more efficiencies in the law to "ensure justice can be delivered more swiftly".

The current law does not allow for roadside testing for the use of drugs, and the committee said the law had "gaps in relation to hazardous driving and drug-driving", leaving island police with "insufficient charging options".