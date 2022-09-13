Dublin flat death 'treated as suspicious'

Gardaí (Irish police) are treating the death of a man who was found in a Dublin flat as suspicious, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Police said they discovered the body of a man at a residence in Kevin Barry House, Coleraine Street, at approximately 18:20 local time on Monday.

It is thought the man may have been dead for more than a week and that other people had been living in the flat.

H﻿e is believed to have sustained head injuries.

R﻿TÉ reported that the state pathologist has carried out a preliminary examination on the body of the man.

Gardaí have said that “all the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body are being investigated.