Plans are afoot to move part of a popular coastal walking path amid fears of erosion caused by global warming.

South Tyneside Council has applied to its own planning department to relocate a section of Whitburn Coastal Path further inland.

It is looking to prolong the lifespan of the trail and improve safety for users.

The authority says the proposals are due to erosion and caves forming along the route and it hopes a relocation could secure it for about 20 years.