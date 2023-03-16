A town in Cornwall is encouraging residents to keep tidy with the launch of a new campaign.

Liskeard Town Council said its Adopt a Street scheme involved residents pledging to look after a street, park or other public place.

The council said the scheme would give people a "sense of pride" in their local area.

Similar schemes are in place in Saltash and Newquay.

Oli Jones from Wombling Free, a volunteer group that aims to cut down on litter in Cornwall, said there was still too much rubbish in the streets.

"I've noticed just outside Liskeard people drive from local shops, chuck things out of their windows and it seems to be the same stretches as well," he said.

"I think it's just generally not really caring for the environment."