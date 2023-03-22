Sgt Stuart Mumby-Croft, from the Neighbourhood Police Team in Sleaford, said: "We had reported incidents in which three children collapsed in the town centre.

"Following inquiries, we believe that some youths may have been mixing THC (a derivative of cannabis) liquids with vape liquids and offered them to children, who were unaware of the mix of substances.

"We have engaged with all three local schools to advise parents of the issue and we would like to take this opportunity to reinforce this message about speaking to your children regarding the dangers of vaping in general and particularly in accepting vapes, or a drag of a vape, from other people."

'Frank conversations'

In a letter sent via the local school network, Sgt Mumby-Croft said medical professionals had stated that the symptoms displayed by those who required hospital treatment suggested the possible inhalation of a substance such as cannabis.

There was no suggestion the children involved had voluntarily inhaled a cannabis-based substance, which he said "left us making assumptions as to how these incidents have occurred".

One theory was the children were given the vapes as part of a "very dangerous and misguided prank", he added.

The officer urged parents to have "frank conversations with your children" about both the dangers of vaping and nicotine addiction.

He added that trusting someone to give or sell you a vape on the street was also "unwise and fraught with risk".

THC is one of the most well-known of more than 100 different cannabinoids found in cannabis plants.

Recreational users use THC, a psychoactive cannabinoid and controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act, to get "high".

It is illegal to buy vaping devices and liquids under the age of 18.

