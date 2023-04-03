Westlife grant fan's 101st birthday wish
At a glance
A 101-year-old woman's birthday wish came true when two members of Westlife, her favourite group, sent her video messages
Edna Warner showed her love of the Irish group repeatedly since moving into the Woodland view care home in Droitwich, staff said
They appealed to Westlife to hear from them for her birthday and members Nicky Byrne and Mark Feehily sent messages
Mrs Warner said she was "very excited" at getting them
- Published
A 101-year-old woman who hoped to hear from her favourite boyband Westlife on her birthday received not one but two messages from band members.
Edna Warner revealed her love of the Irish group ahead of her birthday on Saturday at the Woodland View care home in Droitwich, Worcestershire.
Staff appealed for birthday messages from the band and members Nicky Byrne and Mark Feehily happily got involved.
"I was very excited," she said after hearing from the pair.
Byrne wished Mrs Warner congratulations on reaching 101 years old in his message on Saturday and added "that is simply amazing".
While the message from Feehily, her favourite member, came on Monday and thanked her for her support: "Sending you lots of love."
Mrs Warner has also been offered tickets to go and see Westlife in Cardiff in July and home manager Lisa Dews said staff were "queuing up to go with her".
"The family are all for it as well, which is lovely. We are just blown away. For her to have a Facetime call from Nicky was really special," she added.
Since she moved into the home in 2021, Mrs Warner always wanted the band's music played whenever asked, care home staff said.
They decided to try and get her a message for her 101st birthday and appealed through newspapers, the BBC and social media for help.
To have two members send messages was "absolutely amazing", Ms Dews said.
"Just to see how happy she is, she's still mentioning it yesterday and today that Westlife have called her. It's absolutely unbelievable," she said.
With a concert trip coming up, Mrs Warner said she was "looking forward to it very much" and thanked the care home's staff: "They're wonderful, they really are."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, external, Twitter, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk, external