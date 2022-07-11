In pictures: Callant's Festival in Jedburgh

Jedburgh was the latest Borders town to stage its summer celebrations on Friday

The summer festival season is ongoing in the Borders with Jedburgh the latest town to resume proceedings after a two-year Covid-enforced absence.

The main day of the Callant's Festival was held in fine weather on Friday.

The festival re-enacts a historic battle between England and Scotland - the 1575 Raid of Redeswire in the Cheviot Hills.

It was won when the men from Jedburgh arrived shouting their war cry: "Jethart's here!".

More towns and villages will stage their celebrations as the summer progresses.

The festival commemorates events going back about 450 years

Riders took to horseback as part of the proceedings

The Jedburgh event enjoyed good weather conditions

Crowds lined the route of the festival to cheer on the participants

A number of south of Scotland towns and villages stage the common ridings of historic boundaries

It was the first time the festival had been held since 2019

Riders of all ages take part in the Borders common ridings

More towns and villages will stage celebrations later in the summer