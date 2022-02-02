Plaque honours fallen firefighter
At a glance
Malcolm Kirton died in a blaze at a furniture store in Gainsborough on 2 February 1992
Mr Kirton was in the building searching for a mother and child when he collapsed
On the anniversary of his death, the Fire Bridges Union has unveiled a plaque in his memory
A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a firefighter who died trying to save a young woman and child 30 years ago.
Malcolm Kirton, 38, died fighting a blaze at a large furniture and carpet store in Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, on 2 February 1992.
Mr Kirton had entered the store in search of the mother and child but collapsed from heat exhaustion inside.
It later emerged the woman and child had managed to escape out of a window before he entered the building.
On Wednesday, a red plaque commemorating his bravery was unveiled near to the site of the store by the Fire Brigades Union.
Paul Kirton, who attended the unveiling, described his brother's death as "awful" and "tragic".
"He thought the world of the fire service and the job he was doing and loved working with the lads, and he'd have been so proud [of the plaque]," he said.
"He was a very caring brother and really looked after the whole family and would have done anything for anyone."
Ben Selby, Fire Brigades Union vice president and executive council member for the East Midlands, said Mr Kirton was a "popular" firefighter and a "loving" family man with two young children.
"He gave the ultimate sacrifice in trying to save the lives of others. His bravery and what he gave cannot be forgotten, and this plaque will help to ensure this is the case," he said.
"It will have a prominent position in the local community, and will be a fitting tribute to Malcolm."
The plaque is part of the Fire Brigade Union’s Red Plaque scheme, which aims to commemorate firefighters who have died in the line of duty.
