Images of 'secretive' shark captured in Alderney

Nursehound sharks, external, a species of catshark, can grow up to 1.6m (5ft) in length and weigh about 10kg (22lbs).

It is a nocturnal predator which primarily hunts along the seafloor for squid, crabs, fish and other smaller shark species.

Roland Gauvin, from Alderney Wildlife Trust, said it was "brilliant" to capture the images of the shark.

He explained the "impressive" sharks had been declining in the islands waters for about 10 to 15 years and it was not known how many live there.

"We don't know how rare they are," Mr Gauvin said.

"The [conservation status] is poorly mapped, they are quite a secretive species," he added.

The species is listed as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.