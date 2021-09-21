Covid guidance on extra-curriculum activity relaxed
- Published
Students in Guernsey who are found to be contacts of a positive coronavirus case in an education setting can still attend extra-curriculum activities, public health bosses have said.
The Public Health team said it was relaxing previous guidance preventing those contacts from taking part after the first two weeks of term saw "no exponential increase" in cases.
However, those identified would have to take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days, it added.
Officials said cases had been detected in multiple schools but it had not necessitated any closures.
Contacts of cases had been able to continue with their education as long as they tested negative, they added.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said cases in educational settings were "always expected and we have planned for it", but "what is important is that we have not had a large spike of cases".
'Ensuring education'
She said initial measures around extra-curricular activity "were always designed just to help us during a short period where thousands of students went back to school".
She said: "Our priority was and will always be ensuring students’ education is disrupted as little as possible.
"However, I would emphasise that if your child is a contact of a case and is doing lateral flow tests, that these should continue over the weekend before the child attends any extra-curricular activities."
However, officials also said that any student identified as a contact could only continue to attend education or activities if:
They had a negative lateral flow test for the next 10 days, every morning before school or extra-curricular activities on weekends; and
They remained well, with no symptoms of Covid-19
Any child who developed symptoms, or received a positive lateral flow test result, should be kept at home and have a PCR test, they said.