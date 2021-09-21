Students in Guernsey who are found to be contacts of a positive coronavirus case in an education setting can still attend extra-curriculum activities, public health bosses have said.

The Public Health team said it was relaxing previous guidance preventing those contacts from taking part after the first two weeks of term saw "no exponential increase" in cases.

However, those identified would have to take daily lateral flow tests for 10 days, it added.

Officials said cases had been detected in multiple schools but it had not necessitated any closures.

Contacts of cases had been able to continue with their education as long as they tested negative, they added.

Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said cases in educational settings were "always expected and we have planned for it", but "what is important is that we have not had a large spike of cases".