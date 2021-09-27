The owners Canna have reached a new agreement with residents on how the island is run.

National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has owned the Hebridean isle for 40 years.

Canna is home to 15 people and islanders want to create new homes and opportunities to help increase the population to 30.

NTS said the new formal partnership would mean residents being "more deeply involved" in the operational and strategic management of the island.

Islanders will work with the trust to employ staff, develop properties, deliver better services for visitors and look after Canna’s "unique cultural and natural heritage".

Last month, islanders launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise £200,000 towards the overall £750,000 cost of having three new community-owned homes constructed.