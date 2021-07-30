People who test positive for Covid-19 in Jersey will now only have to self-isolate for 10 days.

The Government of Jersey reduced the isolation requirement from 14 days following recommendations from public health officials.

The isolation period begins as soon as they receive a positive PCR test for coronavirus.

Currently there are 2,717 active infections in Jersey.

The reduction has been introduced to reduce the "burden" on people with the virus, the government said.

The government emphasised it was a striking a "proportionate balance", continuing to "reduce the risk to the wider community" from positive cases and bringing the island in line with the UK's isolation policy.

The change also means people arriving in the island and who decline to be tested at the border have their quarantine requirement reduced to 10 days.

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Richard Renouf, said: “I am pleased we are able to bring forward a reduction in the isolation period which will further support the health and wellbeing of Islanders."