Condor Ferries' new ship has arrived in the Channel Islands.

The MV Condor Islander arrived in Guernsey on Monday after undergoing engineering work in a shipyard in Spain since early June.

The vessel is conducting mooring trials to see how it can get into St Peter Port Harbour.

She will then undertake similar trials in St Helier, Jersey, and St Malo and Cherbourg, in France, before continuing her journey to the UK to complete her refit.